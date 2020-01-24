Salt Lake City missing girl found

UPDATE: 12:30 pm – Mia has been found by UTA Police in Downtown Salt Lake. Thanks to everyone who helped us look for her.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police in Salt Lake are asking the public to keep an eye out for a 16-year-old girl last seen near East High.

The girl, Mia Barrani, mostly communicates with “yes” and “no”, police say. Investigators believe she may be using public transportation.

She was last seen wearing a yellow or green coat, a redish beanie and black gloves and boots.

Police say she left the area near East High School around 9:45 a.m. Friday.

Mia is 4’11” and weighs 110 pounds.

If you’ve seen Mia please call 801-799-3000 case #20-15299.

