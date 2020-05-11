SLCPD ask for the public’s help attempting to conduct a welfare check

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in attempting to conduct a welfare check on Eztli Cortez, age 21.

SLCPD request anyone who may have given Eztli a ride, has had contact or knows of Eztli’s whereabouts contact SLCPD at 801-799-3000 reference case #20-71931.

