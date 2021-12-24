SLCPD arrests man for attempted carjacking at carwash

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Friday, December 24, Salt Lake City police arrested a 28-year-old man after he crashed a stolen SUV, fled from officers, and attempted to carjack a person.

SLCPD officers says around 7:13 am, they received a call about a possible impaired driver in the area of 800 South and 1000 West. It was reported that the suspect’s vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed crossing the Jordan River. They also reported that at one point the vehicle crossed over into oncoming traffic.

As officers were coming into the area to look for the suspect’s vehicle, the driver, at a high rate of speed, crashed into a parked car near the intersection of Indiana Avenue and Montgomery Street. A witness reported the driver exit the vehicle and walk westbound.

When an SLCPD sergeant located the suspect walking on Redwood Road near 1000 West, the suspect immediately ran towards a nearby car wash. Officers say the suspect attempted to steal someone’s vehicle inside the car wash parking lot.

Because of the suspect’s jacket, an officer’s Taser deployment did not work. An SLCPD officer and sergeant successfully stopped the suspect from fleeing and took the suspect into custody without further incident.

During the investigation, officers learned the vehicle the suspect had been driving was reported stolen out of Salt Lake City. Inside the stolen vehicle, officers located several other items including a birth certificate, a passport, several cell phones and a vehicle registration that all appear to be items of suspected theft.

Officers also determined the suspect had at least one active felony warrant at the time of his arrest.

The suspect’s name will not be released until he is booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.

The victim of the attempted carjacking was not injured.

No additional information is available for release.