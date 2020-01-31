SLC Police find car involved in near deadly hit and run, driver still unidentified

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Salt Lake City said they believe they have located the car involved in a near-deadly hit and run auto-pedestrian incident Thursday night, but have not yet identified who the driver was.

According to Salt Lake City Police Detective Michael Ruff, a man in his 40s was struck as he crossed at 1790 South State Street (Coatsville Ave) around 10:30 p.m.

Ruff said they were able to see the incident on O.C. Tanner’s security footage and observed the driver of a Nissan hatchback pull into the company’s parking lot, then drive away, leaving the pedestrian.

The man was taken to the hospital where he remains in extremely critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Ruff said he did not know yet if the Nissan was stolen, but they are still very actively involved in the investigation and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 801-799-3000.

