SLC Mayoral Candidates make final push before Election Day

Saturday marked three days to Tuesday’s Salt Lake City’s Mayoral race.

According to a recent Salt Lake Chamber Poll, State Senator Luz Escamilla is slightly trailing councilwoman Erin Mendenhall with 37% compared to Mendenhall’s 42%.

“It’s been a busy morning for us,” said Escamilla. “We have 40 people already as of this time of the day making phone calls. Twenty people already walking, canvassing for us. So, we feel great.”

With just a matter days away until Election Day, volunteers at Escamilla’s headquarters were busy making phone calls Saturday afternoon.

On the other end of the line, voters volunteers are hoping to encourage to vote Escamilla for Salt Lake City’s next mayor.

“This has been a grassroots campaign from day one,” said Escamilla. “Really just bringing the message of a vision of Salt Lake City that’s sustainable, and a Salt Lake City that’s for everyone.”

ABC4 caught up with some staffers from Erin Mendenhall’s campaign as they were canvassing a neighborhood to push voters to cast their ballots.

“Now, it’s all about getting out the vote,” said Ian Koski, Spokesperson for Erin Mendenhall’s campaign.

Mendenhall’s Field Director, Luigi Guadarrama, explains why getting out to meet voters face to face is critical the weekend before Election Day.

“Most people hold onto their ballots until the last weekend, last day before election day, or election day,” said Guadarrama.

If you aren’t registered, Utah does have same-day voter registration.