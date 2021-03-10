SLC mayor reflects on 1 year since COVID state of emergency

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall speaks during a news conference Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Salt Lake City. A 13-year-old Utah boy with autism was shot by police after his mother asked for help getting him to a hospital and officers agreed to talk with him, police footage released showed. She called the shooting a tragedy as she called for a quick but thorough investigation. “I am profoundly heartbroken and frustrated,” she said. “It’s a tragedy for this young boy, for his mother and for families and individuals who have acute mental health needs.” (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – One year ago today, Salt Lake City’s mayor issued a local state of emergency order over Coronavirus — the same day the World Health Organization declared the virus to be a global pandemic.

“I’ve signed 17 executive orders since that day, the first being a year ago today shutting down the city,” said mayor Erin Mendenhall.

“And then, today, we find out that all adults will be able to sign up for a vaccine starting April 1. So, it’s a wonderful way to mark it,” she added.

Her message to those in Salt Lake City and beyond is that there is light at the end of the tunnel — but we’re not there yet.

“The fact that 300 Utahns still woke up fighting COVID today — we’ve lost over 2,000 Utahns to COVID-19 over the last year. It’s a somber moment, but there’s a lot of hope,” said Mendenhall.

The day after her first emergency order, Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for Coronavirus. Shortly thereafter, the NBA canceled its season. Soon, restaurants in Utah would be closed to in-person dining as the pandemic worsened.

“We know we lost about 30 restaurants and bars, right there in those early months. Even before there was enough money to keep them afloat. And certainly there have been more losses since then,” said Mendenhall.

“The silver lining, if there is one, is that Salt Lake City has issued many more business licenses this year than we did last year, before the pandemic started,” added Mendenhall.