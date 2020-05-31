SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Following Saturday’s protests across downtown Salt Lake City. Mayor, Erin Mendenhall addressed the community in a press conference on Sunday.

Mendenhall thanked the many who came to help in the clean-up efforts during the overnight hours and appreciates those who still have a desire to help. She encourages the public to use the updated website slc.gov/transparentpolicing on information about what people can do it they want to assist in cleaning the graffiti and damage the occurred Saturday.

Mendenhall’s biggest request is a commitment from residents is to remain to stand in solidarity in the original form that the peaceful protests came out.

Residents are also asked to think about supporting downtown and minority owned businesses throughout take out options while adhering to the curfew in place. “These are ways we can support” says Mendenhall. Those assisting with downtown cleaning efforts are exempt from the city wide curfew.

The Mayor also calls on statewide leaders to inspire change by rending acts of kindness.