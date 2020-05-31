SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City Mayor, Erin Mendenhall announced an 8 p.m. curfew Saturday due to protesting in Downtown Salt Lake.

The curfew will take place 8 p.m. Saturday and end at 6 a.m. Monday morning, the curfew applies to all of Salt Lake City.

“What’s happening on out streets right now is not justice,” Mayor Mendenhall said. Salt Lake City Police say curfew exceptions include, law enforcement, fire, paramedics or other medical personnel, news media, people traveling directly to and from work, traveling directly to and from the Airport, seeking medical care, fleeing dangerous circumstances, or those experiencing homelessness.

Exceptions are:

Governor Gray Herbert took to social media saying “We condemn violence and looting. I have activated the National Guard to help control the escalating situation in downtown Salt Lake City. I once again call on all who are protesting to do so peacefully.”

Utahn’s gathered in Ogden and Salt Lake City Saturday in what they are calling a peaceful protest against the death of George Floyd who was killed by Minneapolis Police.

