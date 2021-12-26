SLC International clears runways after overnight snow, expects over 26,000 passengers Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Christmas holiday is the busiest time of year for airports. It’s no difference for Salt Lake City International Airport.

An overnight snowfall hit Salt Lake City Sunday morning. Salt Lake City International snow removal crews got out early to clear the airfield and deice planes in preparations for over 26,000 passengers.

Many airlines have cancelled flights over the Christmas weekend for short staffing due to short staffing. More than 700 flights entering, leaving or flying within the U.S. were called off, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. That figure was down from nearly 1,000 on Saturday. More than 50 flights were already canceled for Monday.

Courtesy of SLC International

Delta, United and JetBlue have blamed the omicron variant of the coronavirus for staffing shortages that forced cancellations.