SLC International Airport to open new Concourse B

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City International Airport is set to open Concourse B of the new airport this month. This comes six weeks after the bulk of the first phase of the new airport opened with Concourse A.

Part two of the first phase, Concourse B, will open at the airport on Oct. 27.

Concourse B will have 20 gates and will house Alaska, American, Frontier, JetBlue, SkyWest, Southwest, United, and some Delta gates.

From Sept. 15 -Oct. 26, those airlines continued to operate out of the former airport’s concourses C, F, and G. Airport officials say that Southwest is the second-largest carrier at the airport with about 17 flights daily to 12 different destinations.

Once Concourse B opens to the public on Oct. 27, it can be accessed from Concourse A via a tunnel that was built in 2004.

Four large murals have been painted on the connecting tunnel to represent Utah’s four seasons. Salt Lake artist Traci O’very Covey painted the summer and fall murals while Texas-based artist, DAAS, painted the winter and spring murals.

Concourse B will be home to three new restaurants and five new shops.