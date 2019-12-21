SLC International Airport launches new apps just in time for the holiday travel rush

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – There was curbside gridlock outside Salt Lake City International Airport Friday morning and Disneyland-type security lines inside.

“Definitely a bit long, longest I’ve ever seen in an airport,” Dallas-bound passenger Shak Das said.

Travelers packed SLC’s Terminal One on this getaway Friday. Bailey Reed arrived at the TSA Security Checkpoint Line around 11:30 for her 12:30 pm flight to San Antonio.

“Yeah it’s more than I was expecting,” Reed told ABC4 News. “But they say it’s still under 30 minutes which is great so hopefully I won’t miss my flight.”

Bailey would have known it was actually 34 minutes had she downloaded the new SLC Airport phone app which displays current security wait times.

Nancy Volmer, Salt Lake City International Airport’s Director of Communications, said that it can allow flyers to choose which terminal has the shortest line.

“If you see that Terminal Two is a little bit longer of a line, you can always come to Terminal One and go to the security screening point there,” Volmer said. “Just depends on the time of the day and the flights but it all takes you to the same place out in the concourses.”

If you park in the Economy Lots there also a new Live Shuttle Tracker App that will tell you exactly when the next bus will arrive at your stop.

“I just think that will help ease any anxiety people have because they’re anxious to get to the airport and to check in,” Volmer said.

Both of those new apps are available free on the app store or the airport’s website https://www.slcairport.com/

Home » Salt Lake International AirportLive Shuttle Tracker. The Salt Lake City International Airport has launched an app to track the shuttles for the economy parking lot. The new app takes the guesswork out of wait times for the airport shuttles by showing the location of the shuttles in real time.www.slcairport.com

Airport officials expect Saturday, December 21st and Thursday the 26th to be their busiest days of the holiday season but with these apps and a little bit of patience – even the guy with the most frequent flyer miles of all can stay jolly at SLC International.

This is the final holiday season for the current airport. The new one is scheduled to open on September 15th, 2020.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: