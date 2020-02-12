SLC FBI agents ask for help locating serial bank robber

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigations are asking for the public’s help identifying a serial bank robber dubbed the “TGIF Bandit.”

The unknown suspect is believed to be responsible for several bank robberies in Salt Lake County beginning in December of 2019. All of the robberies have occurred on a Friday.

The suspect is a white, 5’6″ male with a slim build.







The first of the robbing spree occurred on December 6, 2019 when a man robbed the Cyprus Credit Union located inside a South Jordan Walmart, officials said.

January 3, 2020 the assumed same unknown suspect robbed the America First Credit Union inside Dan’s Market on Foothill Drive in Salt Lake.

About a month later, on February 7, 2020 the unknown male robbed the US Bank inside a West Jordan Smith’s Food and Drug.

This is a joint investigation with the FBI, West Jordan, South Jordan and Salt Lake City Police Departments.

If you have any information regarding the unknown suspect or these robberies, contact the Salt Lake City Field Office at (801)-579-6400.

What others are clicking on: