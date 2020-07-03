Salt Lake Chamber calls on state leaders to mandate masks

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News)— The Salt Lake Chamber is calling on state leaders to require a face mask in public places when social distancing is not accessible.

State health officials say Utah communities are seeing a sharp spike in COVID 19 cases. Salt Lake County even extending its mask mandate until August. Now, the Chamber along with 134 local businesses are calling on state leaders to mandate face masks statewide.

“I would like them to do that, I am a school teacher and I would really like to go back to school in the fall, ” Salt Lake resident Rob Murphy said.

Scientists from Florida Atlantic University simulated a sneeze or cough from a mannequin wearing different masks and used lasers to detect droplets. The results show an uncovered couch or sneeze could travel more than 8 feet.

The best mask is a stitched- quilted mask only traveling 2.5 inches. The Salt Lake Chambers released a statement reading in part:

“The Salt Lake Chamber, along with local chambers and industry associations, launched the statewide Stay Safe to Stay Open campaign to promote the wearing of face masks in business environments, as well as to support businesses in following the health and safety guidelines set forth by the Utah Department of Health”.