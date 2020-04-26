Slain West Jordan couple laid to rest

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News)- Tony and Katherine Butterfield were laid to rest at Herriman Cemetery on Saturday.

“On behalf of the Butterfield and Crane families, we express our deepest gratitude to the outpouring of support and love given to our families,” said Cameron Crane, Katherine’s brother.

Police say Tony and Katherine, ages 31 and 30, were killed during the early hours of April 18th at their West Jordan home.

It was while there three children ranging in age from four years old to six month old slept in their beds.

“Our families believe in the laws of mercy and justice and we are confident that justice will prevail, but we will focus on mercy,” said Crane.

West Jordan Police have charged Albert Enoch Johnson and his wife Sina Anne Johnson in connection.

Sina is in the Salt Lake County Jail while Albert is awaiting extradition from Stockton, California.

It’s where U.S. Marshals took him into custody Tuesday April 21st.

It’s some solace for the victims families.

“We invite all to live like Tony and Katherine did,” said Crane. “Be the light. Spread the light.”

Police say there’s still a long way to go before there’s a conviction and some closure for the Butterfield and Crane families.

