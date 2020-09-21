Skyline vs Brighton football game canceled due to COVID-19 cases

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) –Skyline High School canceled their football game vs. Brighton for this Friday due to Skyline players testing positive for COVID-19.

According to Ben Horsley, Communications Director for Granite School District, Skyline High School and all other schools within the district are taking the State and County Health Departments COVID-19 precautions very seriously.

“In July, when we approved our return to school plans, our board committed to our communities and teachers that we would abide by the State Health Department guidance and recommendations. We are not inclined to disregard these scientifically based recommendations. Safety for our students, their families, and employees will continue to be paramount above all else,” said Karyn Winder, Granite Board of Education President.

Horsley said there are nine students at Skyline High School who have tested positive for COVID-19, four of the nine students are players on the football team.

“We have received official notice from the Salt Lake County Health Department that indicates that with current overlaps between cases (newly confirmed and recovering), we now have four COVID cases amongst our team members. This has resulted in a recommendation to dismiss the class/team through Thursday, October 1st,” as stated in a letter from Skyline High School Principal Mitch Nerdin to the family of football players.

According to the Salt Lake County Health Department data dashboard more than 15 students at Brighton High School have tested positive for COVID-19.

Jeff Haney with Canyons School District said Brighton High School didn’t cancel the game because they didn’t have more than three students on the team test positive for the virus. According to Haney, the school takes action when three or more people in a certain group test positive.

Haney said there are currently 19 students at Brighton High School who have tested positive for the virus. “If the cases continue to rise then other precautionary measures could be taken,” said Jeff Haney.

If there are over 15 confirmed cases in any school, it’s recommenced that school and all related activities take a two-week break, according to Ben Horsley with Granite School District.

School officials advise parents, students, and staff to follow the same protocols after school hours as they do while school is in session, wear a mask, maintain social distancing guidelines, and increase sanitation protocols.