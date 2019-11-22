Sky View wins first state football championship over Park City, 35-0

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – For the first time in school history, Sky View is celebrating a state football championship.

Kasen Carlsen rushed for three touchdowns, all in the first quarter, while Mason Falslev added two more rushing touchdowns in the second half, as the Bobcats romped past previously unbeaten Park City, 35-0 at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

“Sky View has never won state,” said Carlsen, who rushed for 107 yards and threw for 186 more. “We were playing for everybody, playing for our team, the teams in the past that never had this opportunity. We were playing for our community, it’s just wonderful.”

These two teams came into the game with just one combined loss on the season, but the Bobcats erased any doubt early, as Carlsen scored on two one-yard touchdowns and one three-yard touchdown to make it 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The Sky View defense recorded its sixth shutout of the season, holding Park City to just 179 total yards. The Bobcats intercepted two passes from Jack Skidmore, one by Mason Falslev in the endzone.

Falslev, who will playing basketball at the University of Utah next season, also scored on two four-yard touchdown runs in the second half to blow the game wide open.

“It’s the best feeling, first time ever,” said Falslev, who had 143 total yards. “This program has been here for a long time, and to finally get one up there on the wall, it’s just awesome. Knowing all the practices that you’ve been through, all the sprints, all the hard work, all the blood, sweat and tears, it all makes it worth it. It’s just awesome.”

“I’m super proud of these kids,” said Sky View head coach Christopher Howell. “We talked a little bit about history this week and being able to make history. But at the same time, I wanted them to focus on just them. I really felt like our kids, they really didn’t want to go home empty handed.”

Both teams end the season with records of 13-1.