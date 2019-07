Today is the last day of their ski season.

SNOWBIRD (ABC4 News) – Snowbird fired up the lifts on the 4th of July for the last day of the season.

Today marked 191 days since the beginning of the snow season, the third longest on record with 711 inches of snow. At a balmy 44 degrees, skiiers and boarders took full advantage of the last patches of snow. Some waited more than two hours to get on the lift.

Skiing on the 4th happens about once every eight or nine years.

