Skiers and snowboarders flock to the mountains after snowstorm, officials urge caution

ALTA, Utah (ABC4 News) – Monday night’s snowstorm dumped several inches of snow in the mountains. Now, skiers and snowboarders are flocking to the mountains.

Alta Ski Area isn’t officially open yet, but snowboarders like Luke Paster, Carter Johnson, and Luke Jones couldn’t resist the fresh powder on Tuesday.

“All the boys were kinda like, ‘Yo, we should pack up and go tomorrow, let’s get up early,’” Jones said.

“We’re getting out there, we’re having fun. I mean, snow is awesome, it brings joy,” Johnson said.

“I love snowboarding so I’m very happy to be here and just seeing everything like this in the wintertime just puts a smile on my face,” Paster said.

The friends said they’re on fall break right now and “stoked to be here,” in the mountains.

The snowstorm brought 14 inches of fresh, fallen snow to Alta.

“It’s a lot of snow. During the winter we may get more, but 14 inches in 24-hours, that’s a good powder day,” said Andria Huskinson, the communication manager at Alta Ski Area.

And the snow is adding to the weekend total.

“We got a dusting, and this is our first big snowstorm and it’s 21 inches, from Saturday,” Huskinson said.

Ski season at Alta is slated to open on Nov. 20th (as long as conditions allow for it). Huskinson said while everyone is excited to take on winter activities, right now, it’s at everyone’s own risk.

“Just be careful. There might be a little sharky rock that might catch and it’s not worth it to ruin your whole season,” she said.

Traction laws are now in place for drivers going up to Big or Little Cottonwood Canyons.