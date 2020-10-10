Skeletal remains found in Iron County have been there for a ‘long time’

by:

Posted: / Updated:
IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Human remains found in a remote area of Iron County last week have been there for a long time, according to officials.

According to a press release issued by the Iron County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded on Oct 7 just about 2 p.m. to Shurtz Canyon on a report of a body that was found by a crew working for BLM in the area.

Detectives using ATVs responded and confirmed it was the skeletal remains of a human body. The body was found in an outcropping of rocks and it appears the remains have been there for a long time.

Due to the time period the body has been there, and very little clothing, it has not been determined if it was a male or female.

The remains were collected and sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office. More information will be released once additional details are known.

