Six passengers ejected from car in fatal crash on I-70 near Hanksville

UTAH (ABC4) – One person has died following a collision against an embankment on I-70 near Hanksville on Monday.

On Dec. 21, at about 7:00 a.m. near mile marker 148 on Interstate 70, one mile west of the SR-24 turn-off to go to towards Hanksville, a Toyota 4Runner containing eight occupants rolled multiple times, ejecting six, none of which were wearing seatbelts.

The driver and front-seat passenger were the only occupants wearing seat belts, they were not ejected.

Officials say the vehicle was headed westbound when it drove over to the left side of the road, and made a sharp turn back to the right. The shift resulted in the car departing from the roadway, striking an embankment; causing the vehicle to roll numerous times.

One adult female who was ejected, died on scene.

Other occupants received varying injuries from critical to non-life-threatening and were transported to local area hospitals.

SBI is assisting in the UHP investigation.

There was fog in the area at the time of the accident, but it is unknown if visibility was a factor in the crash.