Six LDS missionaries held at gunpoint in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Held at gunpoint and kept against their will, six missionaries with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints called police to report the crime.

According to the West Valley City Police Department, the six male missionaries arrived at a Windsor Mobile Estates trailer home near 3281 West, Coventry Park Drive at 8 o’clock Thursday night.

The group had an appointment with 46-year-old Paul Marquez, who police said was intoxicated when he invited the group inside his home. Marquez held the six missionaries at gunpoint, police said, and would not let the men leave the home.

After an hour, the missionaries were able to convince Marquez to let them go and then they immediately called police.

When officers arrived, they confirmed three guns were located inside the home. Marquez was arrested without incident and now faces charges for aggravated assault, kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a restricted person.

According to police, none of the missionaries were injured.

