Sitake and Andersen will coach against each other for the first time

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – There will be plenty of connections when Utah State and BYU take the field Saturday in the 89th Battle for the Old Wagon Wheel in Logan.

Most notably, longtime friends Gary Andersen and Kalani Sitake, who will be facing each other as head coaches for the very first time.

Andersen and Sitake first worked together in 2003 at Southern Utah, then coached together at Utah and Oregon State, and have remained great friends over the years.

“It’s not about the coaches, but I have really close friends on that staff,” said Sitake, who went to school with USU assistant Justin Ena. “Gary and I won’t talk this week, but we’ll talk afterwards. We’re not the ones suiting up and playing the game, but we’ll focus it on the kids and let them make the plays. Then, we’ll hug each other after the game.”

Sitake credits Andersen for helping him get to where he is today.

“He’s been a mentor of mine,” Sitake said. “He gave me a chance when he was head coach at Southern Utah, and was able to bring me along to Utah when he became defensive coordinator there. He’s been an influence to me in a lot of different ways.”

Knowing Sitake as well as he does, Andersen knows what to expect from the Cougars on Saturday.

“Their identity is still the same,” Andersen said. “They want to be physical with you. They want to grind it out on both sides of the line of scrimmage. They’ll be a smash mouth team that wants to grind you and pound you.”

As for player connections, running back Riley Burt transferred from BYU to Utah State this year. And BYU safety Austin Kafentzis committed to Andersen when he was at Wisconsin. But, Andersen left for Oregon State before Kafentzis got there, and the new staff did not think Kafentzis was good enough to play quarterback, so he transferred to Nevada.

“I’ll probably go say hi to him after the game and ask him how he’s doing.,” Kafentzis said. “A lot of things went down a couple years ago, but that’s college football and that’s life. Things happen and you just have to be able to react, grow and learn from them. So, there’s not much animosity between us. I’ll wave and say hi, but I’m not going to like, go give him a hug or anything.”

BYU and Utah State renew their rivalry Saturday at 8:00 p.m. at Maverik Stadium.