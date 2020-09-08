Sim Gill joins other prosecutors, law enforcement leaders condemning threats on free and fair elections

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill joins 78 other prosecutors and law enforcement leaders nationwide condemning efforts to politicize or restrict the voting rights of all citizens in the upcoming elections.

“Free and fair elections are a vital, indeed crucial, component of the American democratic ideal,” says District Attorney Sim Gill. “As an immigrant American myself, I can personally attest to the unique role due process and election integrity play in this country as opposed to so many nations where tyranny and oppression of political minorities is the norm. Any effort by politicians or others to limit each citizens’ ability to cast a ballot consistent with that individual’s own conscience and beliefs should be vigorously condemned by every elected official regardless of party affiliation.”

The statement signed and published by the leaders nationwide states, “public trust in democracy, the rule of law, and the integrity of our government is integral to public safety. . . . When communities do not trust us, we cannot effectively keep them safe.” North Carolina Sheriff Garry McFadden added to the statement, any “threat to deploy law enforced to the polls, in a move reminiscent of the Jim Crow south, is a slap in the face of [our] efforts to fortify confidence in law enforcement and raises significant voter intimidation and suppression concerns.”

The statement was published on fairandjustprosecution.org.

The statement was signed by 79 elected prosecutors and law enforcement leaders from around the country, including 11 district attorneys.

Gill further encourages Utahns who are safely able to volunteer or work at the polls to contact their county clerks to seek paid or volunteer work in support of the upcoming elections.

“Historically, county clerks have relied on temporary workers and volunteers to assist with election preparations throughout October and, particularly, in November, as voters are registered, verified, and casting their ballots,” says Gill. “Many of those individuals on whom we have consistently relied are now at higher risk of severe complications from COVID-19. To protect them from unnecessary risk, and indeed to protect the elections themselves, I strongly encourage those of us who can safely volunteer or work part-time to contact their clerks and see how best we can all support our elections this year.”

The full statement from the 79 district attorneys and law enforcement leaders can be found here.