FOUND: Logan City Police locate missing 48-year-old woman walking on Canyon Road

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – UPDATE: Logan City Police located the missing woman, the subject of a SILVER ALERT issued Friday afternoon.

Logan City Police Assistant Chief Jeff Simmons tells ABC4 News an alert police officer discovered 48-year-old Clara Didericksen walking alone on Canyon Road around 8am this morning.

Didericksen was immediately taken to Logan Regional Hospital for evaluation. Simmons said she appeared to be in good condition.

Simmons did not have any confirmed information regarding where Didericksen was last night, but he said she may have been staying with a friend.

Clara Ann Didericksen, 48, was last seen near 1000 N Main street at 9 a.m. Thursday. Police said it is possible Didericksen is in a catatonic state, meaning she may not be able to effectively communicate or identify herself.

Police said Didericksen might also be using public transportation and “due to previous law enforcement incidents, the cold weather, and her inability to care for herself,” they want to ensure her welfare.

If you recognize her, or know of her whereabouts, please contact Logan City Police at 435-753-7555.

