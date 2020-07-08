Silver Alert issued for 68-year-old Alpine man

ALPINE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A silver alert has been issued for 68-year-old Bob McClure of Alpine, Utah.

McClure is stands roughly 5 feet, 10 inches, and weighs 205 pounds.

The 68-year-old was last seen just after 6:30 p.m on Tuesday at Lambert Park in Alpine, wearing a red and green floral T-Shirt that reads “aloha” on it with white cargo shorts. McClure is said to have alzheimers.

McClure disappeared on foot to an unknown destination from the park area. If you happen to approach him, he may appear angry but no aggressive.

If you know of his whereabouts or have any information you are asked to call police at 801-794-3970.