Silver alert: Hispanic man missing in SLC area

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A Silver Alert has been activated in the Salt Lake City area.

Officials say 74-year-old Luis Davila was last seen at 8 a.m. near 1300 West Indiana Ave.

He was wearing a black beanie, maroon sweater, and gray sweatpants.

Davila is 5’6″ and 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. There is a mark on the back of his head from a recent injury, state officials say.

Call SLCPD at 801-799-300 if you think you might know where he is.

