Silver Alert for elderly Logan man cancelled

UPDATE – The Silver Alert issued for a Logan man missing since last night has been cancelled after he was found safe.

No other details were released.

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News)- A Silver Alert has been activated for a man who never showed up to his destination after leaving his home in Logan.

Officials say 80-year-old Dennis Joseph Hassan left his home on Aspen Drive around 9 p.m. on Sunday. He was headed to his son’s house on Pheasant View Drive in Fruit Heights but never arrived.

Dennis was driving a 2002 white Saturn sedan with license plate number W162GX, authorities say.

He was wearing a black jacket with a button-down shirt and jeans.

Police say he has short grey curly hair, brown eyes. He is white and about 6 feet tall and 225 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Logan Police Dept. at 435-753-7555.

Updates to this story will be posted as more information becomes available.

