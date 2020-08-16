Silver Alert: Bountiful Police ask for help finding missing elderly man

BOUNTIFUL (ABC4 News) – Bountiful Police Department activated a Silver Alert for a missing man who disappeared after 11 a.m. Thursday near the 1500 block of South Orchard Drive in Bountiful, where he was last seen.

According to the Silver Alert, 63-year-old Scott Cameron is 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. Police believe he was last wearing a black shirt with jeans and white shoes.

The Silver Alert indicated that Cameron also has a tattoo of a devil on his upper left arm and a heart with the name “Jodi” tattooed on the left side of his chest. Among other distinguishing marks, according to the alert, Cameron has a surgical scar on his abdomen.

Cameron has a diagnosis of dementia and COPD, according to the alert, and police consider him to be in potential danger.

Police also believe that Cameron could be driving a gray 1997 Mazda B2300 truck with a maroon shell top and Utah license plate: V215ND.

Anyone who sees Scott Cameron should call 911, and anyone who has any information about where he is should call Bountiful Police at 801-298-6000 and refer to Case #20-2331.

A Silver Alert is similar to the Amber Alert. The system notified the public when someone goes missing who 60 years of age or older diagnosed with dementia. Utah signed its Silver Alert system into law in 2019.

