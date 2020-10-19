UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for Layton woman

UPDATE: 10/19/2020 9:45 a.m.:

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Silver Alert that was activated for a Layton woman has been cancelled. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Silver Alert has been activated for a Layton woman. Officials say that she has special needs and is diabetic and does not have her insulin with her.

Margaret Joanne Tannery, 69, of Layton was last seen on Sunday at 300 North Fort Lane in Layton. She is 5′ 9″, 134 lbs., has blonde hair, blue eyes, and is white.

Officials say that her destination at this time is unknown and that she doesn’t have a vehicle.

If you have seen Tannery or have information concerning her whereabouts, officials ask that you contact the Layton Police Department.