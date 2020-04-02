Silver Alert: 78-year-old man struggling with memory missing in SLC

Update: Salt Lake City Police say the Silver Alert has been canceled.
———————————————————
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department sent out a Silver Alert Thursday morning in search of a 78-year-old man.
Police identified the man as Douglas Babych, 78, missing since 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
According to police Babych is a white male, 5’ 6” tall and has grey hair. He uses a walker and is often seen wearing a black leather jacket and grey champion sweats. Babych struggles with memory, police add.
If you see have seen Mr. Babych, please call 801-799-3000 case #20-59199