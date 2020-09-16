Significance of Utah hosting the lone Vice Presidential Debate

Utah (ABC4 News) — The 2020 Presidential Election will be on Tuesday, November 3. There will be a Presidential Debate held Tuesday, September 29, Thursday, October 15, and Thursday, October 22, 2020.

The Vice Presidential debate will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah.

This year, former Vice President Joe Biden is the Democratic nominee to challenge President Trump.

For the first time, Utah was selected to host the lone Vice-Presidential debate with current Vice President Mike Pence and Joe Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris.

“It is a tremendous honor to host a vice presidential debate and we are delighted to have this opportunity to showcase our university and our state,” said Ruth Watkins, president of the University of Utah. “I am excited for our students to be able to participate in this important component of the political process. It will be an incredible educational experience for them. Civic engagement is a core value of our democracy and students will be able to see firsthand how being involved in the political process matters.”

The Hinckley Institute of Politics Director, Jason Perry said the University of Utah chose to host the debate with students in mind.

“It is never too early to educate our youth about democracy and our political process and what better opportunity could there be than a front row seat to one of the nation’s largest political events. From kindergarteners to college students, it is vital Utah’s students learn about the importance of civic engagement and their right to vote,” Perry said.

The University of Utah is anticipating a record number of viewers to tune into the broadcast from Kingsbury Hall and said they look forward to welcoming the world to their beautiful campus.

According to the Utah Debate Commission, Utah is the only western state selected for one of three presidential debates and one vice presidential debate.