Shortchanged? Gov. Cox says Utah is not getting its fair share of COVID-19 vaccines

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah ranks 46th in the U.S. when it comes to the percentage of population vaccinated against Covid-19. On Thursday, Governor Spencer Cox addressed the issue, saying it’s because we have the most children per capita of any state and they’re not eligible, but also Utah is not getting its fair share of vaccines from the Federal Government.

“We’re still below the national average in vaccines allocated to our state,” Gov. Cox said during his weekly COVID-19 briefing.

Governor Cox has addressed the problem with President Joe Biden and revealed the reason why Utah is getting shortchanged.

“The data they’re using to distribute those vaccines is a couple years old,” he explained. “As such, states that are fast-growing states will be disproportionately disadvantaged when it comes to the amount of vaccines that are coming to us and we are the fastest-growing state over the past ten years.”

He says that includes our high birth rate and people relocating here from other states that officials aren’t counting. The Governor said Utah currently has the capacity to administer 300,000 doses of the vaccine per week and we’re currently receiving only half of that.

ABC4 News asked Governor Cox how frustrating this is to him.

“It’s very frustrating,” he replied. “We’ve just got to get more doses. They know that. They’re committed to getting more to us and we’re waiting with open arms.”

Governor Cox says federal officials have vowed to update their population statistics and we should start receiving more doses by next month when the state plans to make immunizations available to every willing adult in the state.