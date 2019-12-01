Shopping Blitz not Over! Cyber Monday awaits, four ways to help you stay safe online

SAN ANSELMO, CA – NOVEMBER 27: In this photo illustration, a Cyber Monday ad is displayed on a laptop computer on November 27, 2017 in San Anselmo, California. Cyber Monday will likely be the biggest shopping day in U.S. e-commerce history with an expected $6.6 billion in sales. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Black Friday is over, now Cyber Monday is on deck for Utah shoppers.

Online stores across the country are announcing their deals. Costco, Walmart, Amazon, Apple, Google, and Best Buy just to name a few.

Some of the deals you can get before Monday, and others….it’s a race against stock levels and how fast you can push those buttons.

So what’s the best ways to shop Cyber Monday deals, and stay safe? Here’s four practices you can try.

First: Use a password manager. A password manager keeps your info safer..and has a secondary effect of making forms easier to fill out.

Enjoy Cyber Monday shopping, and keep your data and your bank account safe.