CHICAGO — Two women who were at a White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field Friday night were injured by gunfire, according to police.

Police said a 42-year-old woman suffered gunshot wound to the leg and transported to University of Chicago Medical Center and is currently in fair condition. Another 26-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the abdomen and refused medical attention.

The Chicago Police Department said the incident occurred around 7:25 p.m. The department did not share information on the incident until 9:55 p.m.

Police said the incident did not seem to be an active threat. The post-game concert was cancelled with fans being told it was due to technical difficulties.

White Sox security said the incident did not involve an altercation of any kind.

It is still unclear what led to the shooting, if a gun got inside the stadium or if shots were fired inside the stadium.

White Sox shared video footage of where the women were injured. The women who were injured are on the left side of the video, above the end of the State Farm sign.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke to WGN-TV News on Saturday afternoon about the shooting during Friday’s game.

“I understand that there is an investigation, by the Chicago Police Department, and I know CPD is working very hard to make sure that the game tonight is safe, and as the internal — as the investigation continues to take place by the Chicago Police Department, there will be more information to come following,” Johnson said.

WGN-TV News reached out to the Chicago Police Department regarding a possible internal investigation, but the department did not confirm or deny whether an internal investigation is being conducted.

“There are no updates at this time. The investigation remains ongoing by Area 1 Detectives and the White Sox organization,” a CPD public information officer said in a statement to WGN-TV News.

Johnson says the investigation is ongoing and CPD is working to ensure fans are safe at Saturday’s game against the Oakland A’s.

“The Chicago Police Department is doing everything to ensure a safe game tonight, and I’m confident that our police department, our men and women who serve our city, are doing everything in their power to ensure that,” Johnson said.

No further information has been made available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.