Shooting in Granstville sends one man to hospital and another to jail

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – One man was transported to the hospital and another in custody after a shooting in Grantsville.

The Granstville Police Department said officers were dispatched to reports of shots fired near 520 West Clark street at 4 a.m.

When police arrived, they reportedly found a man with a gunshot wound lying in the street near a trailer. Police said medical personnel arrived on the scene and tended to the wounded man.

Officers began searching the area for a male suspect. The suspect was later identified as William Gulley who police said lives in the trailer adjacent to where the wounded man was found.

Gulley was found hiding behind a shed in the backyard of the trailer when police said they also found a black backpack. Inside the backpack was a small handgun and a spent casing.

Gulley later admitted to police that the gun found was the one used in the shooting. Police said he also admitted he picked up the casing on the scene before police arrived.

According to a probable cause statement, Gulley kept telling police he was being robbed and that he acted in self-defense when he shot the man lying in the street.

After receiving statements from the suspect’s girlfriend and other witnesses police determined that the shooting was preceded by an argument in the home which escalated into Gulley shooting the victim.

Gulley later told police that the man he shot attempted to assault him with a pole. He also admitted to police that he stole the gun used in the shooting from a storage unit he broke into earlier.

Investigators obtained a warrant and search Gulley’s home where they found a bullet and blood spatter consistent with his statement of self-defense.

Police said Gulley is not being charged with the shooting at this time.

According to a PC statement, Gulley was fidgety, his speech was rapid and he was picking at his skin the entire time. Police added that his breath was rancid and had sores on his face which are commonly seen in people who abuse controlled substances.

Gulley admitted to using drugs the night prior and police tested his urine where he tested positive for methamphetamine and benzodiazepines.

Gulley was transported to the Tooele County Jail and booked on multiple charges.

