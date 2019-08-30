Shooting death of suspect who killed Officer David Romrell ‘legally justified’

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The police officer who killed a man suspected in the death of South Salt Police Officer David Romrell during an incident in November, will not face charges.

According to Ben Hayes with the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office, Officer Aprato and Officer Romrell responded to a report of a possible burglary on November 24, 2018.

When the officers arrived, they located a vehicle with occupants parked next to the business where the burglary was reported. Officer Romrell and Officer Aprato held the occupants at gunpoint and ordered them to get out of the car.

As the suspect, identified as Felix Calata, accelerated towards Officer Romrell, both officer’s fired their weapons. Calata was fatally shot as he struck, and ran over, Officer Romrell with his vehicle.

Officer Romrell later died as a result of his injuries. Calata’s passenger, identified as Jeffrey Don Black, was injured in the incident.

Hayes says the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office conducts independent reviews of officer-involved critical incidents, including police officers’ use of deadly force used in the scope of police officers’ official duties.

“Based on the facts presented, and as further detailed below, we do not intend to file criminal charges against Officer Aprato. Assuming Officer Aprato’s testimony, if any, in a criminal case filed against him for the use of deadly force would be consistent with the evidence collected by protocol investigators, as well as the statements provided by witnesses, we believe Officer Aprato likely would be legally entitled to the affirmative defense of ‘justification’ under state law.”

Officer Romrell was laid to rest on December 5, 2018. He left behind a wife and an infant son.

Black faces charges first-degree murder, second-degree robbery and obstructing justice, third-degree felony burglary and misdemeanor failure to stop at the command of a police officer.

His next court hearing is set for September 6.

