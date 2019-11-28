Shooting at ‘Friendsgiving’ party in South Jordan sends 3 people to the hospital

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Three people have been shot at at “Friendsgiving” party in South Jordan early Thursday morning, police say.

Lt. Matt Pennington with the South Jordan Police Department say police received calls reporting shots fired around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

When police arrived on scene in the area of 4600 West Jordan Parkway they found three males in their mid-twenties had been shot, Lt. Pennington says.

The three males were transported to the hospital, two males are considered critical condition and had to undergo surgery, the other male is considered stable condition, police say.

Lt. Pennington says witnesses tell police the altercation occurred after an argument between the shooter and a victim who was shot anywhere from 8-12 times.

Authorities say they believe they know who the shooter is but are searching for the individual at this time. Their location in unknown but police say they believe they left the area.

What others are clicking on: