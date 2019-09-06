Sex assault at Utah State University Frat house prompt student reaction

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah ( ABC4 News) – Just a day after a campus-wide alert notifies Utah State University students of a reported sexual assault, students are sounding off.

“It’s super important we take extra precautions,” said Ellie Marlowe, a freshman.

“It’s just a little depressing we have to worry about that,” said Jared Sanders, a junior.

News of the reported attack comes just a few weeks after the start of classes.

“Yesterday one of our offices received a report from a third party of a sexual assault that had happened on August 31st,” said Amanda DeRito, the Director of Crisis Communications and Issues Management for Utah State University.

The school says the third party was a support service system.

“I don’t know if they were affiliated with the university or not,” said DeRito.

It’s unclear at this time if the alleged victim is a student, but the sexual assault is reported to have happened at a party at a fraternity house near campus.

It’s believed that the victim was drugged.

“We only received limited information and that’s that it happened at a fraternity, but nothing has been confirmed at this time,” said DeRito.

Despite being connected to the University, the fraternity houses are in Logan City Police’s jurisdiction. Police say they haven’t received a report and have no comment at this time.

This assault comes within a period known as the “Red Zone” on college campuses.

It spans from the first day of classes to Thanksgiving break.

It’s reported that 50% of campus sexual assaults happen during this time. This is according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.

Meanwhile, campus police are asking anyone with information to please come forward.

The department’s address is 800 E. 1250 N, or you can call 435-797-1939.

