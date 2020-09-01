Several Utah airports receive infrastructure grants through FAA

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Five Utah airports will receive grants through the Federal Aviation Administration to improve airport safety and infrastructure. The grants are a part of a $1.2 billion federal investment to improve 405 different airports in all 50 states.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Elaine Chao, announced the grants Tuesday morning saying, “This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19.”

The following Utah airports will receive federal grants:

Cedar City Regional Airport will receive a $1,052,631 grant to install airport beacons, reconstruct a taxiway and seal apron surface pavement and joints.

The Wendover Airport will receive $691,500 from the government to improve drainage, reconstruct runway lighting and will repair the runway.

The Logan-Cache Airport will receive $403,642 to acquire land for approaches.

Roosevelt Municipal Airport will receive $57,508 to reconstruct their runway.

Since Jan. 2017, the Trump Administration has delivered $13.5 billion to America’s airports to improve infrastructure and safety. Amid the pandemic, the Trump Administration has delivered $10 billion in economic assistance to America’s airports during the COVID-19 public health emergency.