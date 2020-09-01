Several Utah airports receive infrastructure grants through FAA

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
Airplane_1557947595753.PNG

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Five Utah airports will receive grants through the Federal Aviation Administration to improve airport safety and infrastructure. The grants are a part of a $1.2 billion federal investment to improve 405 different airports in all 50 states.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Elaine Chao, announced the grants Tuesday morning saying, “This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19.”

The following Utah airports will receive federal grants:

  • Cedar City Regional Airport will receive a $1,052,631 grant to install airport beacons, reconstruct a taxiway and seal apron surface pavement and joints.
  • The Wendover Airport will receive $691,500 from the government to improve drainage, reconstruct runway lighting and will repair the runway.
  • The Logan-Cache Airport will receive $403,642 to acquire land for approaches.
  • Roosevelt Municipal Airport will receive $57,508 to reconstruct their runway.

Since Jan. 2017, the Trump Administration has delivered $13.5 billion to America’s airports to improve infrastructure and safety. Amid the pandemic, the Trump Administration has delivered $10 billion in economic assistance to America’s airports during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story