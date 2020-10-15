Several Salt Lake County high schools return to on-campus learning

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 New) – Alta, Brighton, and Corner Canyon High Schools will return to on-campus learning when they return from Fall Recess Canyons District says.

Students will return to campus starting Oct. 19 which signals that there has been a significant decline in the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases within the three schools.

The school district says that in recent days, active COVID-19 cases among the three high schools have dropped below the 15 count per school threshold that would have triggered further discussions into keeping school solely online.

Parents of students at the three high schools received notifications on Wednesday about returning to in-person learning.

The district reminds students and parents that although case counts are down because of families doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19, it is not time to relax.

With Fall Recess this weekend, the district says they hope families will enjoy gatherings or outings with masks and physical distance from others.

Parents can access information about COVID-19 cases in Canyons schools on CSD’s data dashboard.