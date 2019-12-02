Several puppies rescued after duo finds them while snowmobiling in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Four Great Pyrenees puppies were rescued from a remote area of Weber County Sunday afternoon.

According to a post on the Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Facebook, their crews were up at the Monte Cristo trailhead on Sunday afternoon getting ready for the winter season.

Utah State Parks crews were also in the area and said two individuals were looking for help with some stranded Great Pyrenees puppies they had found while snowmobiling in the Ant Flat area.

Search & Rescue teams were able to assist by responding with a rescue sled and helping to rescuing the puppies.

The puppies will be taken to Hope’s Rescue group to find homes.

