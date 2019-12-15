Several people injured after car crashes into Washington City In-N-Out

According to Washington City Police, the driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse may have stepping on the gas instead of the brake, resulting in the SUV accelerating into the wall of a nearby In-N-Out restaurant. Washington City, Utah, Dec. 14, 2019 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Several people were injured after a car crashed into an In-N-Out restaurant in Washington City, according to St. George News.

The incident started at about 2:45 p.m. after an elderly man and his wife were traveling through a parking lot and hit a pedestrian. The man who was hit was not injured but police said the driver appears to have panicked and hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.

“He accelerated south into the In-N-Out building itself, right there on the north side,” Washington City Lt. Klotz told St. George News.

The driver hit the wall where several patrons were seated. Twp people who were inside the restaurant, along with the elderly couple in the car, were transported to the hospital.

In-N-Out closed for the rest of the day and will wait until they have the building inspected and repaired before they can reopen.

You can read the full St. George News article here.

