Several local football players sign free agent deals with NFL teams

Five Utes, four Aggies, three Cougars and one Wildcat all sign UDFA deals

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – After having seven players selected in the NFL Draft, five more Utes signed undrafted free agent deals with NFL teams.

Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley, defensive back Javelin Guidry, linebacker Francis Bernard, defensive back Josh Nurse and offensive lineman Darrin Paulo will all get chances with NFL teams.

Jordan Love was the only Utah State player drafted, but the Aggies had four players sign undrafted deals. Wide Receiver Siaosi Mariner, linebacker Tipa Galeai, tight end Caleb Repp and kicker kicker Dominik Eberle were all signed.

BYU was shut out of the NFL Draft for the first time since 2015, but three Cougars signed free agent contracts, as defensive back Dayan Ghanwoloku, running back Ty’Son Williams and wide receiver Aleva Hifo will all get opportunities in NFL camps.

Weber State defensive end Jonah Williams also signed an UDFA deal.

Here is a list of all the local players to sign UDFA deals with NFL teams:

Utah

QB – Tyler Huntley – Baltimore Ravens

OT – Darren Paulo – New Orleans Saints

DB – Javelin Guidry – New York Jets

LB – Francis Bernard – Dallas Cowboys

DB – Josh Nurse – Baltimore Ravens

BYU

CB – Dayan Ghanwoloku – Los Angeles Rams

WR – Aleva Hifo – Kansas City Chiefs

RB – Ty’Son Williams – Baltimore Ravens

Utah State

LB – Tipa Galeai – Green Bay Packers

WR – Siaosi Mariner – Las Vegas Raiders

TE – Caleb Repp – Atlanta Falcons

K – Dominik Eberle – Las Vegas Raiders

Weber State

DE – Jonah Williams – Los Angeles Rams