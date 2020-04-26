Several local football players sign free agent deals with NFL teams

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – After having seven players selected in the NFL Draft, five more Utes signed undrafted free agent deals with NFL teams.
Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley, defensive back Javelin Guidry, linebacker Francis Bernard, defensive back Josh Nurse and offensive lineman Darrin Paulo will all get chances with NFL teams.
Jordan Love was the only Utah State player drafted, but the Aggies had four players sign undrafted deals. Wide Receiver Siaosi Mariner, linebacker Tipa Galeai, tight end Caleb Repp and kicker kicker Dominik Eberle were all signed.
BYU was shut out of the NFL Draft for the first time since 2015, but three Cougars signed free agent contracts, as defensive back Dayan Ghanwoloku, running back Ty’Son Williams and wide receiver Aleva Hifo will all get opportunities in NFL camps.
Weber State defensive end Jonah Williams also signed an UDFA deal.
Here is a list of all the local players to sign UDFA deals with NFL teams:
Utah
QB – Tyler Huntley – Baltimore Ravens
OT – Darren Paulo – New Orleans Saints
DB – Javelin Guidry – New York Jets
LB – Francis Bernard – Dallas Cowboys
DB – Josh Nurse – Baltimore Ravens
BYU
CB – Dayan Ghanwoloku – Los Angeles Rams
WR – Aleva Hifo – Kansas City Chiefs
RB – Ty’Son Williams – Baltimore Ravens
Utah State
LB – Tipa Galeai – Green Bay Packers
WR – Siaosi Mariner – Las Vegas Raiders
TE – Caleb Repp – Atlanta Falcons
K – Dominik Eberle – Las Vegas Raiders
Weber State
DE – Jonah Williams – Los Angeles Rams