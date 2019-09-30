Several Granite School District schools on shelter-in-place as police search for suspect

KEARNS (ABC4 News)- Several schools have been placed on shelter-in-place Monday as police search for suspects accused of running away from officers.

The West Jordan Police Dept. said the incident started in their jurisdiction after a motorist assist.

According to a tweet from the West Jordan Police Dept. the driver took off and a chase ensured but was terminated shortly after.

Later on, an officer with the Unified Police Dept. spotted the vehicle involved in the area of 5400 South 4300 West. Police say that’s when the driver (and passenger) bailed.

Officers are currently in the area looking for the suspects.

They believe the suspects are in a garage and refusing to come out. Officers say the vehicle they were in was determined to be stolen.

South Kearns, Gourley, West Kearns, Kearns High School, and Kearns Jr High are all under the shelter-in-place protocol as officer search. School officials say there is no direct threat to students and school is proceeding as normal.

Granite School District officials say if school ends before the protocol is lifted students will be kept in the building. Bus schedules will be adjusted if necessary.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

