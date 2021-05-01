Seven BYU players sign undrafted free agent deals with NFL teams

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After five BYU players were picked in this year’s NFL Draft, seven more Cougars from the 2020 team reached agreements as undrafted free agents with NFL teams early Saturday evening following the draft.

On the offensive side of the ball tight end Matt Bushman inked a free-agent contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, while offensive linemen Tristen Hoge and Chandon Herring signed with the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans, respectively. Defensively, linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi reached an agreement with the Indianapolis Colts, defensive lineman Zac Dawe received a deal from the Atlanta Falcons and defensive backs Troy Warner and Zayne Anderson signed with the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively.

“Whether it was the guys who got drafted or those who are signing deals after the draft, I’m equally excited for the opportunities that await them in the NFL,” said BYU head coach Kalani Sitake. “We have talented football players and great people in our program, and I know they will all represent themselves and BYU well. It was an honor to coach them.”

The five BYU players drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft are the most since 2002. Headlined by quarterback Zach Wilson going No. 2 overall to the New York Jets, the Cougars also had offensive lineman Brady Christensen drafted in the third round to the Carolina Panthers before three BYU players went in the seventh round with defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga taken by the Chicago Bears, cornerback Chris Wilcox by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and wide receiver Dax Milne by the Washington Football Team.

Historically, BYU has had 147 former Cougars drafted and another 201 receive NFL opportunities as undrafted free agents. In addition to the seven 2020 team members signing as free agents Saturday immediately following the draft, 2019 BYU receiver Micah Simon previously signed a three-year free agent deal with the Carolina Panthers following his BYU’s Pro Day workout in March.