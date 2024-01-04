SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The first storm system in a while is currently moving away, but it has brought us scattered showers down south and even pockets of snow in northern Utah.

At this point, we’ve seen several inches of snow in portions of southern Utah, like Cedar City while Brian Head has picked up over half a foot at this point.



Down in St. George, we saw mainly rain, but there was a bit of ice Thursday morning. In northern Utah, totals haven’t been impressive, but we’ve seen a skiff of snow in some valleys while resorts have picked up roughly an inch.



Even as our storm moves away, we’ll hold onto a chance of isolated snow showers through the afternoon before the chance of wet weather diminishes Thursday night. Outside of any wet weather you can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 30s and 40s for most.

For most, the evening will bring calmer skies with lows that drop below freezing. The calm conditions aren’t set to stick around through. Another storm will drop in from the northwest Friday, bringing with it a good chance of snow showers across the northern two-thirds of the state with a slight chance southern Utah sees some moisture by the second half of the day.

This storm will have the potential to drop several inches in our northern Utah mountains with maybe half a foot plus in the upper Cottonwoods. Even valley locations like the Wasatch Front could see minor accumulations of maybe a few inches. When it comes to temperatures, they will be similar to slightly cooler than Thursday and it will be breezy at time statewide.

The storm Friday will move out by evening hours, leading to a mostly calm Saturday with daytime highs that come in slightly below average. Like we’re going to see over the next 24-hour period, calm conditions won’t last too long as a strong storm is set to move in between Saturday night into Sunday.



This storm will bring the potential of widespread wet weather across the state with mainly snow showers. Even in St. George, where wet weather is likely to start as rain, we could see a changeover. Accumulations look healthy, especially for the mountains. Not only will we see widespread moisture, but temperatures will also drop even more with highs expected to range mainly in the 20s and 30s for most.

We will continue to monitor each of these winter systems and keep you posted on the latest developments in your 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!