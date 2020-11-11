Serial bank robber arrested in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A serial bank robber who has been a part of several robberies in October and November has been arrested.

Conrad Andrew Trujillo, 54, was arrested by Unified Police in conjunction with the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force.

Conrad Andrew Trujillo

Trujillo was identified as the suspect in six bank robberies across the Salt Lake Valley that ran from Oct. 2 through Nov. 7. Police say that information was obtained that he was staying at the Ramada Inn located at 2455 S. State St.

Police say surveillance was set up and he was confirmed to be inside. A search warrant was obtained on the hotel room where officials seized cash and firearms. Police also seized a vehicle that was located at the hotel.

Trujillo was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail without incident on a Federal hold for bank robbery

Trujillo is suspected of robbing the following banks on the following dates: