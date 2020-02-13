Sentenced: Impaired man responsible for wrong-way fatal collision gets one year in jail

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man who caused a fatal crash in Salt Lake County while driving under the influence last year was sentenced to one year.

Zachary Stuart Masters was originally charged with third-degree felony driving under the influence and reckless driving after a wrong-way collision on Interstate 15 on Jan 13, 2019.

According to charging documents, troopers responded to the collision at off ramp 312 after witnesses reported a crash involving a Toyota and a Pontiac. Witnessed stated Masters was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-15 just prior to the collision.

Documents indicated troopers observed that Masters smelled like alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. A toxicology report indicated Masters BAC was .18.

Both Masters and an occupant from the Pontiac were transported to the hospital.

In December 2019, Masters charges were amended to second-degree felony automobile homicide and reckless driving after the victim, Richard Archuleta, 78, died due to injuries he received in the crash.

In a deal with prosecutors, Masters pleaded guilty to one count reduced third-degree felony automobile homicide and the reckless driving charge was dismissed.

He was sentenced last week in 3rd District Court to 0-5 years at the Utah State Prison, which was suspended, 365 days in jail, $37,616 in restitution, 200 hours of community service, is required to obtain drug/alcohol treatment and 5 years probation.

What others are clicking on: