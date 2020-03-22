Breaking News
Utah Department of Health announces first COVID-19 death

Senator Romney ordered to self-quarantine after coming into contact with Kentucky Senator who tested positive for COVI-19

WASHINGTON -(ABC4 News) – Senator Mitt Romney has been ordered to immediately self-quarantine after Senator Paul tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement from Senators Romney’s Communications team they said, “Since Senator Romney sat next to Senator Paul for extended periods in recent days and consistent with CDC guidance, the attending physician has ordered him to immediately self-quarantine and not to vote on the Senate floor. He has no symptoms but will be tested. He urges members to pass a relief package as quickly as possible that provides assistance for families, workers, and small businesses.”

