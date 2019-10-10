Senator Romney meeting with local health officials on anti-vaping efforts in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- Senator Mitt Romney will meet with health experts at Primary Children’s Hospital Thursday morning to discuss anti-vaping efforts in Utah.

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

The senator called on the Secretary of Health and Human Services to consider a recall on e-cigarettes as the agency continues to investigate deaths and serious illnesses related to vaping earlier this month.

Romney also cosponsored the Smoke-Free Schools Act of 2019 to ban e-cigarette use in educational and childcare facilities, and the Tobacco to 21 Act, which would raise the legal age of sale for tobacco products to 21 nationwide.

